The United States called on Tuesday for an immediate resumption of Libya's lifeline oil exports that have been blocked by the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar since last week.

"The suspension of National Oil Corporation (NOC) operations risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in #Libya and inflicting further needless suffering on the Libyan people," the US embassy in Tripoli tweeted.

"NOC operations should resume immediately," it said.

Libya's major oil fields and production facilities remained closed on Monday, its national oil company said, in a sign that the country's militia is not backing down after an international summit to end the Libyan civil war.

The Libyan NOC confirmed it had invoked force majeure on oil exports from two key southern fields, a clause that allows for a failure to fulfill international contracts due to a sudden disruptive event.

The continued closure of virtually all of Libya's oil facilities by the militia ratchets up pressure on their adversaries in the west, the UN-backed government that controls the capital, Tripoli.

The disruption was expected to more than halve daily crude output to 500,000 barrels from 1.3 million barrels, leading to losses of $55 million a day, the NOC warned.

Haftar must choose 'political solution'

Haftar must abide by calls for a political solution to the conflict in Libya and take steps to secure "calm on the ground", Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu said Haftar's refusal to sign a joint communique in Berlin had raised questions about his intent.

"Does Haftar want a political or military solution? Until now, his stance has shown he wants a military one," he told Turkish broadcaster NTV at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"Haftar must immediately fall back to the political solution line and take concrete and positive steps in line with calls of the international community for calm on the ground."

Arms embargo

World powers with interests in Libya’s long-running conflict pledged on Sunday to respect a much-violated arms embargo and push opposing factions to reach a truce.

But on the ground, tensions remained high. As world leaders convened about military de-escalation, observers said scattered clashes erupted outside Tripoli, testing a tenuous week-old ceasefire.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar's east-based militia have been laying siege to the capital for months.

“People are holding their breath,” said Mohamed Eljarh, a political analyst who is based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

“I am worried there is no appetite among the warring parties and their constituencies for a truce right now," Eljarh added.

A doctor and resident of southern Tripoli, Mohamed Malek, 27, said he fled his neighborhood late Sunday when he heard sporadic exchanges of gunfire.