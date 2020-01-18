The day Iran retaliated against the United States by hitting their sites in Iraq was a “day of god”, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday.

Iran's supreme leader has started his sermon ahead of the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran on Friday, after a traumatic month in which the country had appeared on the brink of war with the US and accidentally downed a Ukrainian passenger jet.

The last time Khamenei led Friday prayers at Tehran's Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue.

"The plane crash was a bitter accident, it burned through our heart," Khamenei said in his address punctuated by cries of "Death to America" from the congregation.

"But some tried to... portray it in a way to forget the great martyrdom and sacrifice" of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the foreign operations arm of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards who was assassinated in Baghdad on January 3.

"Enemies had tried to use plane tragedy"

Khamenei said Iran's enemies had tried to use the plane tragedy to undermine the Islamic republic.

"Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad," he said.

"The spokesmen of the vicious American government keep repeating that we stand with the people of Iran. You're lying," Khamenei said.

He also slammed Britain, France and Germany, which on Tuesday decided to trigger a dispute mechanism in the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, following US threats to impose tariffs on European cars.

"It has been proven now, after about a year, that they are, in the true sense of the word, America's lackeys," he said.

Trump's response to Khamenei

US President Donald Trump later warned Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be "very careful with his words."

According to Trump, Khamenei's blistering speech, in which he attacked the United States and described Britain, France and Germany as "America's lackey's," was a mistake.

US-Iran tensions