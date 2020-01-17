Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he would discuss the latest attacks in northwestern Syria with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Berlin this weekend.

"I intend to discuss these extensively with Mr Putin in Berlin. The current developments in Idlib are troubling," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.

The leaders will be in Berlin on Sunday for an international peace conference on Libya, another country where they have sought to establish a ceasefire.

Clear proof regime doesn't comply

The Turkish president expressed concern on recent developments in the embattled Idlib province in northwestern Syria, saying they were an indication that the Syrian regime did not comply with ceasefire deals initiated by Turkey and Russia.

"[Idlib] is clear proof that the regime does not comply with the steps we have taken regarding the ceasefire," Erdogan said, referring to a ceasefire that began early Jan 12, succeeding an oft-violated memorandum of understanding reached in September 2018.

Erdogan also accused regime leader Bashar al Assad of constant "lies" over claims the civilians killed in Idlib are terrorists.