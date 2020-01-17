Two protesters were killed and over a dozen wounded in central Baghdad on Friday in renewed violence between anti-government demonstrators and Iraqi security forces, activists and officials said. The deaths followed weeks of calm.

Riot police fired tear gas and hurled sound bombs to disperse crowds on the strategic Sinak Bridge after protesters attempted to breach cement barriers previously erected by security forces, causing the casualties, activists and medical and security officials said.

Two protesters were killed and at least 20 wounded, three activists and a security official said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Friday’s violence breaks a period of calm between protesters and security after tensions soared between Tehran and Washington following a US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general. Both countries showed signs of de-escalation after Iran retaliated by attacking two military Iraqi bases hosting American troops without causing fatalities.

Mass protests engulfed Baghdad and the predominately Shia-majority southern provinces on October 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry rampant government corruption, scarcity of jobs and poor basic services. At least 500 have died at the hands of security forces who have fired live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs over the course of the four-month protest movement.

Protesters are demanding sweeping reforms, new leadership and snap elections.

Since November, protesters have occupied three strategic bridges in Baghdad — Sinak, Ahrar and Jumhunriyah — leading to or near the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq's government, in a standoff with security forces.