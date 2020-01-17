The value of the Syrian pound keeps hitting record lows against the US dollar amid the rising cost of living, geopolitical tensions, and continuing devastation in the country.

The most recent fallout came after the US assassinated top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq earlier this month. Soleimani oversaw Tehran’s proxy wars across the Middle East, including Syria and Iraq.

Ever since, Syria’s national currency has showed a more than a 10 percent slide, with $1 costing as much as 1,020 Syrian pounds, while it was traded at 47 to the dollar before the war began in 2011.

Panic buying

The killing of Soleimani and its regional fallout isn't the only reason behind the fall of the Syrian pound, which has kept crumbling as the Syrian war progressed over the past nine years.

Now local events in neighbouring countries such as Lebanon can have an impact on the Syrian currency. When people in Lebanon began protesting against long-standing corruption and insufficient basic services in mid-October last year, Syria's inflation showed a sharp increase.

Many Syrians have deposited their money in Lebanon since the beginning of the war and the Syrian pound took a battering as Lebanon's tight transaction controls of hard currency amid the protests made it difficult for Syrians to move their cash deposits elsewhere.

During the Lebanon protests, in an attempt to save their savings, panicked Syrians began using dollars for transactions and hoarded their currencies.

Syria's deeply rooted internal problems also play a great part in its failing economy, but any major regional development can put Syrians on a high alert and lead to the fluctuation of the Syrian pound.

Iran’s hand in the economy