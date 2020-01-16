Turkey’s Anadolu Agency is the latest target of Egypt’s war on media organisations after police raided its offices in Cairo, detaining four employees.

The raid has attracted severe condemnation from the Turkish government with Fahrettin Altun, the director of communications for the office of the president, calling the behaviour of the Egyptian government “unacceptable” and “hostile”.

Altun further condemned the response of European governments, which he accused of duplicity when it came to Egypt.

“The international community must act more forcefully against human rights violations by repressive regimes even if it may go against their narrow strategic interests,” Altun said.

“Europe and the US must stop their duplicitous treatment of the Egyptian coup regime and confront it decisively!”

The Egyptian move against the Turkish news agency comes after it failed to block Ankara from securing its interests in the Eastern Mediterranean sea. The Turkish government signed an accord with Libya’s UN-recognised government delineating their shared maritime boundary in the waters.

Egypt’s main ally against the UN-backed Libyan government, warlord Khalifa Haftar, has also failed to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli. That task was made all the more difficult with the Turkish parliament's approval of Turkish military deployment in Libya.

‘False and fabricated’

Egyptian government officials issued a statement in which they falsely accused Anadolu Agency of “false and fabricated” information, regarding the political, economic, security, and human rights situation in Egypt.