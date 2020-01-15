Turkey's Anadolu Agency said on Wednesday that Egyptian police raided its office in Cairo and detained four of its staff members.

Anadolu Agency said it had no information on where its employees, including one Turkish citizen, were taken to following the raid late Tuesday. The Turkish citizen is in charge of the office's finances and management.

Egyptian security forces shut down the agency's security cameras and internet and searched the premises overnight, the agency reported. The workers' passports, cell phones and computers were confiscated, it said, adding that no explanation was given to the agency's lawyer.

Foreign Ministry condemns raid

Turkey's Foreign Ministry condemned the raid, demanded the immediate release of the Anadolu employees and summoned the top Egyptian diplomat in protest, a ministry official said.

"The raid on Anadolu Agency’s Cairo office last night by the Egyptian security forces and the detention of some of the office workers without justification is an act of harassment and intimidation against the Turkish press, we strongly condemn it," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"This act of violence against AA (Anadolu Agency) once again highlighted not only the negative approach of the Egyptian government to press freedom, but also its grave situation on democracy and transparency," the statement said.

"Western countries, which seem sensitive about the freedom of press and expression, have a role in this reckless attitude, by overlooking the condemnation of the violations in this country," it added.

Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also condemned the Egyptian authorities “for their hostile attitude towards the Turkish press.”

"The hostile attempt of Egyptian coup d'etat towards the employees of Anadolu Agency is an indication of how insolent they are," Altun added.

US seeks release of staff

US called on Egyptian authorities to free the news agency's employees detained, saying Cairo must "allow for a free and open press in Egypt."

"We’re aware of the reports. If true, we call on the Egyptian Government to release the detained journalists and allow for a free and open press in Egypt," a State Department spokesperson told Anadolu Agency.