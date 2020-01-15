Hundreds of mainly Honduran migrants started walking and hitching rides on Wednesday from the city of San Pedro Sula, in a bid to form the kind of migrant caravan that reached the US border in 2018.

Some migrants waved Honduran flags and shouted slogans against President Juan Orlando Hernandez as they set out for the Guatemalan border. Some reached the Guatemalan border by early afternoon.

Most attempts at forming caravans in 2019 were broken up by police and the national guard in Mexico, which has come under increased US pressure to prevent migrants from arriving at the US border.

In his first full day in office, Guatemala's new President Alejandro Giammattei said the Hondurans would be allowed to enter Guatemala, which they must cross to reach Mexico and the United States.

Giammattei also met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard early on Wednesday and later told reporters that Mexico was determined to halt the caravan's advance.

"The Mexican government told us that they won't let it pass," said Giammattei, "that they will do everything in their powers to stop it from passing."

Giammattei said that travel agreements between Central American nations required Guatemala to grant the migrants passage. But Guatemalan police appeared to be detaining migrants at the Corinto crossing, apparently, to demand they show identification.

"We cannot prevent people who have identification" from entering, Giammattei said. "We are going to ask for their papers from the parents of guardians in the caravan, and if they don't have them they will be returned to Honduras. We have to protect the rights of children."

'Die there, or die here'

Most countries don't allow minors to travel without the consent of their parents or guardians, and some participants in past caravans have travelled with children who are not theirs.

"We are going to be extremely demanding as far as minors are concerned," Giammattei said.

Some migrants said they were aware that getting to the United States would be tough, but said they would try anyway.

“We aren't living here, we're just surviving," said Elmer Garcia, 26, a migrant from the town of Comayagua who set out from San Pedro Sula early Wednesday. "So it doesn't make much difference if you die there, or die here.”