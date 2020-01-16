WORLD
Lebanon anti-bank protests turn violent for second night
Protesters in crisis-hit country clash with security forces in Beirut, a day after demonstrators outraged by restrictions on dollar withdrawals attacked bank branches with metal rods, fire extinguishers, and rocks.
Lebanese anti-government protesters gather at the entrance of a police barracks housing the detainees who were arrested overnight, in the capital Beirut on January 15, 2020. / AFP
January 16, 2020

Protests in Lebanon turned violent for a second night on Wednesday, with dozens injured after Lebanese security forces used batons and tear gas to forcefully break up demonstrations.

On Tuesday night, riots broke out in Beirut's Hamra area, with bank facades smashed and stones pelted at security forces who fired back with tear gas.

The unrest continued on Wednesday when anti-government protesters hurled stones and fireworks at security forces outside a Beirut police station where some demonstrators were being detained from the night before.

Police dispersed the protests with batons and tear gas.

The Lebanese Red Cross said that 45 people had been injured, 35 of whom had been transferred to hospitals for treatment.

Wave of peaceful protests

Lebanon has been swept by a wave of mostly peaceful protests aimed at the country's elite that prompted Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri to resign on October 29, pushing the country deeper into economic crisis.

Security forces injured a Reuters video journalist who was treated in hospital and released. Lebanese broadcasters Al Jadeed and MTV said security forces injured a cameraman for each of them as well.

Lebanon's internal security forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement caretaker interior minister Raya al Hassan condemned the violence and called on demonstrators to remain peaceful.

"We do not accept the attack of journalists which are doing their duty to cover events and developments, nor do we accept the attack of security forces which are maintaining security," Hassan said.

Since Hariri's resignation, the country has not come up with an economic rescue plan or agreed a new government.

SOURCE:Reuters
