The Syrian regime army said on Tuesday that Israeli jets attacked the main T-4 air base in Homs province and that its air defences downed several missiles in strikes that caused only material damage.

A regime army spokesman told regime media that four Israeli missiles did reach the base, but said air defences intercepted several others that were brought down.

Regime television earlier did not say who was behind the attack on a major air base.

Israel "led a new attack against T-4 airport... air defences immediately activated against the enemy missiles, destroying several of them," a military source told SANA, adding that damage was nonetheless caused to the facility.

There was no immediate Israeli comment. Israel has carried out dozens of air strikes on Syria over the past years but it rarely comments on what it targets.