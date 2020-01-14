Influential Iraqi cleric Muqtada al Sadr called on Tuesday for a peaceful "million-strong march" against US troops in Iraq, days after parliament urged their departure following Washington's killing of an Iranian general in a drone strike.

Further upping the pressure on the American deployment, Katyusha rockets on Tuesday night targeted an Iraqi air base north of Baghdad where US-led coalition forces are based, in the latest attack on American forces in the country.

"The skies, land, and sovereignty of Iraq are being violated every day by occupying forces," Sadr, a populist Shia politician and cleric, wrote on Twitter.

He urged Iraqis to hold "a million-strong, peaceful, unified demonstration to condemn the American presence and its violations", without giving a date.

More rocket attacks on US bases

Washington on January 3 killed Iran's revered Quds Force chief Qasem Soleimani in a Baghdad drone strike that also killed a senior Iraqi military official.

The Iraqi parliament responded by voting on January 5 to oust foreign forces –– including some 5,200 American troops –– who have backed the fight against Daesh group since 2014.

Bases, where US forces are stationed, have been under a steady stream of rocket attacks for several months that have killed one American contractor and one Iraqi soldier.

On Tuesday, a new rocket attack targeted the Camp Taji air base north of Baghdad, the Iraqi military said, without specifying how many rockets hit the base.