Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar stormed out of the Russian Foreign Ministry snubbing his host Sergey Lavrov and in particular the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Haftar has built a reputation for being mercurial and this time what seems to have tipped the Libyan warlord over the edge is the lack of red carpet treatment he received in Moscow.

Khalid al Mishri, Chairman of the High Council of State in Libya has said that the UAE embassy in Moscow played a crucial role in obstructing the ceasefire.

Speaking on television in Libya, al Mishri added that the "Gulf country was present in the cease-fire negotiations in Moscow and among Haftar's delegation was the charge d'affaires of the UAE embassy to Russia, which was one of the reasons why the ceasefire agreement was obstructed.”

Libyan expert Mary Fitzgerald believes that Haftar’s boldness in embarrassing his hosts has limits, and he is only “as stubborn as the support from his external backers allows him to be.”

Haftar receives backing from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, and, to a certain extent, Russia. The warlord has a self-declared army known as the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF).

Another Libya expert speaking to Bloomberg said Haftar’s actions “won’t be forgotten by Putin” going on to say that it was a “blow to Russia’s reputation”.

Russia and Turkey had hoped to sign a ceasefire agreement between the Tripoli-based government and Haftar, making Libya another theatre where the two countries have cooperated in defending their interests, building on their cooperation in Syria.

The Tripoli-based government is led by Fayez al Sarraj and is the UN-recognised government representing Libya. It is also backed by Turkey and receives more limited support from Italy.

Emadeddin Badi, a policy leader fellow at the School of Transnational Governance, said: “It's high time for policymakers to question whether the inclusion of Haftar can be reconciled [with] any peaceful resolution of Libya's conflict.”

“The other question is whether his LAAF can retain some cohesion without a state of war or without him at its helm. Both are a no,” added Badi.