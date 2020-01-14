Iran's judiciary said on Tuesday that Britain's ambassador to Tehran was an "undesirable element," state media reported after Iranian officials accused him of attending an illegal protest despite his denials.

Iran's Foreign Ministry, which summoned him, would be responsible for announcing any move to expel Rob Macaire, who has been in the post since 2018. Macaire was briefly detained on Saturday.

"Based on international regulations, the British ambassador in Iran is an undesirable element," judiciary spokesman Gholam Hossein Esmaili told reporters when asked about the British envoy.

His remarks were carried on state TV.