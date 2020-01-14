Following Iran’s admission over the weekend that the country had accidentally shot down a Ukranian jet as a “disastrous mistake” resulting in the death of 176 people, mostly Iranians, protestors have come out in Iran demanding accountability.

In the days after the US assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Iran seemed to be united across the political divide in condemnation of what many would have seen as a criminal act, or declaration of war, against the country.

When Iran launched missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of its top general, it also mistook the Boeing 737-800 of being an incoming attack.

US political figures, however, have sensed an opportunity to pile on the pain in Iran in particular as details of those on board have emerged.

Three university professors, six medical doctors, three dentists, 29 PhD students and graduates, and 25 master’s students and graduates were among the people that died on the plane.

For many in Iran, the death of these highly educated Iranians is symbolic of the brain drain Iran is experiencing and was compounded by the tragedy of being shot at by one’s government.

US President Donald Trump tweeted in Farsi to the Iranian people following their protests: “I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency, and my government will continue to stand with you.”

Many, however, may remember that immediately upon becoming president Trump issued a travel ban on Iranians which resulted in a 92 percent drop in the number of visas issued.

Tweeting in English, Trump demanded that Tehran “stop the killing of your great Iranian people”. There have been no reported deaths, but authorities have used tear gas to disperse protestors and claims that live rounds have been used in protests, a claim Tehran has denied.

The US Ambassador to the UK, Woody Johnson, joined in the regime change chorus on Twitter standing with the “incredibly brave” Iranian people.

The US government’s manipulation of the accidental shooting down of the plane has been quite openly elaborated on by Defense Secretary Mark Esper.