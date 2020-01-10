A new ceasefire in an area of northwestern Syria rocked by violence is set to start just after midnight on Sunday, January 12, Turkey announced Friday.

Turkey had pushed hard for the ceasefire, coming after Idlib, Syria endured months of battering by the Assad regime and its allies, sending about a million war-weary civilian refugees flocking to the Turkish border.

"Turkey and the Russian Federation have agreed on the implementation of the ceasefire in order to stop air/land attacks, prevent new refugee waves and contribute to ensuring that life returns to normal within the Idlib De-escalation Zone," Turkey’s National Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The ceasefire will take effect in less than 30 hours, at 2101GMT on January 12, or just after midnight in Turkey.

Assad attacks continue

Separately on Thursday, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire in the region taking effect at 1200GMT.

Following Russia's move, Assad regime forces on Thursday shelled the city of Maarat al Numan and the villages of Maar Shoreen, Talmenes, and Maar Shamshah, and continued on Friday to bombard Maarat al Numan and Talmenes.