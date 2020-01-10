Turkey plans to sign by February a preliminary $2.7 billion compensation deal for work carried out in Libya before the 2011 civil war, a sector official said, seeking to revive stalled Turkish business operations in the conflict-ridden country.

Muzaffer Aksoy, chairman of the Turkish-Libyan Business Council said the two countries were close to signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

"Work on the MoU regarding the old contracts is reaching an end. The problem of unpaid debts, damages and a letter of guarantee will be solved," Aksoy told Reuters news agency in an interview.

Projects stalled

Turkish businesses have long been active in Libya but their projects were disrupted by turmoil when Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown nine years ago, and have been hit again by ongoing fighting there.

A significant hurdle to reinvigorating investment has been uncertainty regarding unpaid debts.

Set to be signed later this month or in February, the deal will encompass a $1 billion letter of guarantee, $500 million in damage to machinery and equipment and unpaid debts of $1.2 billion, Aksoy said.

With current projects in Libya on hold due to fighting, the backlog of Turkish contract work in Libya amounts to $16 billion, including $400-500 million for projects which have not yet begun, Aksoy added.