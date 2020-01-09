Warlord Khalifa Haftar, who commands an armed militia based in eastern Libya, rejected a truce Thursday encouraged by Russia and Turkey, according to militia spokesman Ahmed al Mismari.

“We welcome [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s call for a ceasefire. However, our fight against terrorist organisations that seized Tripoli and received the support of some countries will continue until the end,” Mismari said on a video posted to social media.

On Wednesday, Turkish and Russian presidents urged a ceasefire in Libya by January 12 following a meeting in Istanbul.