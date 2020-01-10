The Trump administration on Friday announced a new wave of sanctions on Iran following this week’s missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials involved in "destabilising" activities in the Middle East as well as Tuesday's missile strike, which came in retaliation for the US killing of a senior Iranian general in a drone strike.

Mnuchin said President Donald Trump will issue an executive order imposing sanctions on anyone involved in the Iranian textile, construction, manufacturing or mining sectors. They will also impose separate sanctions against the steel and iron sectors.

"As a result of these actions we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime," the treasury secretary said.

The sanctions imposed on Iran are "symbolic", a sanctioned commander of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards said.

"Imposing sanctions is symbolic for America and for me because this measure will have no economic impact and will not compensate for (Iran's) missile barrage (on US targets) and will not bring respect for Washington," tweeted Mohsen Rezaie.

"It is symbolic for me ... And I am proud to be sanctioned by America."

Metal producers sanctioned