Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said Ankara would continue defending its rights and interests, adding that the country's future and security began far beyond its borders.

Turkey will continue to defend its rights and interests in Iraq, Syria and the Mediterranean, Erdogan said in the capital Ankara at an event for the disabled as well as children under government protection.

Referring to joint plans with Libya to send Turkish troops to the northern African country, Erdogan said, "We are in these lands [Libya], where our ancestors made history because we were invited there to resolve injustice and persecution."

He said Turkey would provide "the best response" to those who did not understand that the country's security began beyond its borders, slamming criticism against the decision.

