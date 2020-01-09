WORLD
2 MIN READ
Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch
The state court in Bielefeld, which convicted the suspect in the case last year, confirmed the death, German news agency dpa reported.
Man dies in Germany years after co-worker poisoned his lunch
A 57-year old defendant hides his face at the courtroom in Bielefeld, Germany. March 7, 2019. / AP
January 9, 2020

A young man in Germany has died four years after being poisoned by a co-worker and falling into a coma.

The state court in Bielefeld, which convicted the suspect in the case last year, confirmed the death on Thursday, German news agency dpa reported. It said the 26-year-old's parents spoke about their son's suffering during a trial last year.

A 57-year-old man, identified only as Klaus O. for privacy reasons, was sentenced to life in prison last March after the court in Bielefeld, 330 kilometres (205 miles) west of Berlin, found him guilty of attempted murder.

The defendant, who has appealed the verdict, had peppered co-workers' food with mercury and other substances over several years, leaving one in a coma and two others with serious kidney damage.

He was arrested in May 2018 after surveillance video showed him putting a suspicious powder on a colleague’s sandwich at their workplace in the town of Schloss Holte-Stukenbrock.

Recommended

According to Deutsche Welle, clues about the motive come from five conversations Klaus had with a psychologist in a correctional facility. 

The psychologist testified that the defendant expressed a desire to experiment with toxic substances, mimicking a scientist, and wanted to observe how they affected his colleagues. 

He "seemed to me like a scientist who was testing substances on a guinea pig," the psychologist said.

The defendant did not say much in court, leaving his motive open to conjecture.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia