Turkey's Defence Ministry on Wednesday said that four Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in Syria.

The soldiers were killed when a vehicle bomb exploded during a road check within the zone monitored by the Turkish military as part of the Operation Peace Spring, the statement said.

“I wish Allah’s mercy on our heroic soldiers who were martyred in the bomb attack [while performing their duties] in the Operation Peace Spring area and I offer my condolences to their families and our beloved nation," Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communication director, said in a tweet.

"We will continue to fight inside and outside our borders until the last of terrorist that poses threat to our country is eliminated.”

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there - Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).