Turkey is deeply concerned about the situation in the region after the United States assassinated a top Iranian commander in Iraq.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, two days back with the message urging that all sides restraint from escalating the situation.

While Erdogan offered condolences to Rouhani over the killing of Qasem Soleimani, he did not call the leader of the Iranian militia a 'martyr', according to a Turkish official.

The clarification came in wake of reports that wrongly attributed some words to Erdogan.

The Iran's Embassy in Turkey tweeted details of Erdogan and Rouhani's conversation that implied that the Turkish President praised Soleimani with the highest praise given to fallen Muslim soldier.

US President Donald Trump gave even more credence to the statement when he referred to it during a press conference on Tuesday.

"I'm actually surprised to hear it," Trump said when asked what he thinks about Erdogan calling Soleimani a martyr.