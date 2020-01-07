The Iraqi parliament voted on Sunday to expel US troops from Iraq, but the decision may not translate into reality. Experts argue about whether the country's caretaker government led by Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi will have an authority to kick out American troops despite having parliamentary approval.

"When you look at the decision, it just authorises the prime minister to decide [if the US troops can be removed from Iraq]. It will not work as Abdul Mahdi is just a caretaker prime minister," Iraq expert Mehmet Bulovali, who was an advisor to Iraq's former vice president Tariq al Hashimi, told TRT World.

"The resolution just allows Mahdi to consider the decision. It will not enable him to realise it. More than half of the 170 lawmakers who approved the resolution also don’t want the US troops to leave as they know that Daesh will drag Iraq down to chaos in case the US forces left."

But Baghdad-based legal expert Tareq Harb told Al Jazeera that the presence of a caretaker government is not an obstacle.

"The parliament's vote gives Abdul Mahdi the authority and legitimacy to take measures to expel foreign troops in Iraq. All it requires is time and will," Harb said.

"Now that the draft has passed, the implementation is in the hands of the current prime minister and whoever comes after him."