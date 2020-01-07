It’s darkly ironic that at the time when the US government assassinated Major-General Qasem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, it emerged that at least 300,000 Syrians had been cleansed from Idlib.

The cleansing comes as part of a renewed spate of terror bombings by the Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, targeting civilian infrastructure.

In Syrian terms, it’s the usual fare: hospitals, schools and houses have been bombed, forcing hundreds of thousands of Syrians to brave Idlib’s brutal winter and move northwards towards any semblance of safety in a province that is possibly the most dangerous place on earth.

Notably, Maarat al Numan, a city that came to be synonymous with colourful resistance to both Assad and Al Qaeda, has been almost entirely cleansed of civilians. It is now little more than a ghost town. This will be music to the ears of Assad and, had he still been alive, it would’ve also been music to the ears of Qasem Soleimani.

In the early days of Syria’s revolution, when Assad was losing control of the country to peaceful, hugely popular protests emerging across the entire country, it was Soleimani who got the call.

As the leader of the Quds Force, which is Iran’s very own imperialistic expeditionary force, it was Soleimani’s job to not merely police but expand and bolster Iran’s regional ‘sphere of influence’.

Not that there wasn’t fear within the Iranian regime – Iran used Syria as the chief supply route to its proxy force Hezbollah. A so-called ‘Sunni state’ (meaning Syrian self-determination) emerging in Syria would be a major blow to Iran’s regional ambitions and its growing stranglehold on Lebanese politics.

But Soleimani saw a twin opportunity to save Assad from popular revolution and deepen Iran’s grip over Syria.

The Soleimanisation of Syria

After Assad ordered the Syrian Army to shoot unarmed protesters, there was a wave of defections that would form the nucleus of the Free Syrian Army. This forced Assad to demobilise approximately two-thirds of the mostly Sunni army, leaving him with a few ultra-loyal divisions and disorganised, largely provincial Shabiha militias.

But in stepped Soleimani. He brought the Shabiha together and re-organised Assad’s armed forces into the National Defence Forces, modelled on Iran’s Basij militia and trained for combat on Iranian soil.

Along with this, he mobilised Hezbollah and Iraqi proxies to invade and bolster Assad’s forces, while he brought in thousands of IRGC and Army troops in combination with estimated tens of thousands of Shia mercenaries primarily from Afghanistan, and some from Pakistan.

This was Soleimani’s colonial vision for Syria, including even moving Shia populations into areas of the country from which Sunnis had been cleansed. It was the most destructive element of Soleimani’s contribution to Assad’s war effort – the use of the mass cleansing of civilian populations.

Soleimani understood that the revolution was widespread across Syria and was popularly ingrained among especially Sunni Syrians. The reasoning was brutally simple: the only way to gain back control for Assad was to destroy it – to target civilian areas with the air force, to drive out and systematically cleanse these populations.