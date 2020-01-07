A British teenager accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence by a court in Greek-administered Cyprus on Monday, prompting protests from activists who say she did not get a fair trial.

The 19-year-old has said she was coerced into withdrawing her complaint that she was raped in July by a group of Israeli youths in Ayia Napa, a holiday resort popular with teenagers.

She was sentenced to four months in jail, suspended for three years. Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said he took into account the woman's young age, clean criminal record and remorse.

"All mitigating factors were taken into account but it does not negate the seriousness of the offence," he said, noting that 12 individuals were briefly detained on the basis of her accusation.

Outside the courtroom a group of about 150 women demonstrated, shouting "blaming the victim is the second rape" and "Cyprus justice shame on you". The judge had to raise his voice over the chants.

On December 30 the court found the woman guilty of public mischief, a charge which carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail, a fine, or both.

She was convicted of filing a fake report about being gang-raped.

Her lawyers say she will appeal to clear her name.