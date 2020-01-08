Tokyo prosecutors on Wednesday raided a Japanese lawyer's office which former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn had visited regularly before skipping bail last week and fleeing to Lebanon.

Japanese news footage showed prosecutors marching into Junichiro Hironaka's office in Tokyo, where a woman answering the phone said the lawyers weren't there to comment and hung up. Prosecutors declined immediate comment.

Ghosn was under strict bail conditions while preparing for his trial on financial misconduct allegations. But he had been allowed to use a computer at his lawyer's office under those conditions.

Japanese media reports said prosecutors had likely seized the computer to track down how Ghosn escaped and who might have helped him.

Hironaka has previously said he was stunned by Ghosn's departure. He has also said he will not disclose information related to Ghosn's case because of attorney-client privilege.

Ghosn said from Lebanon he fled to escape injustice. He has insisted he is innocent.

A statement released in Ghosn's defence earlier on Wednesday slammed the automaker's internal investigation as flawed and aimed only at taking him down.

“Nissan’s claim that it conducted ‘a robust, thorough internal investigation’ is a gross perversion of the truth,” said a statement from French consultancy company Image Sept for the defence team.

“It was initiated and carried out for the specific, predetermined purpose of taking down Carlos Ghosn to prevent him from further integrating Nissan and Renault, which threatened the independence of Nissan, one of Japan’s iconic, flagship companies.”

Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, has repeatedly characterised the Japanese criminal case against him as meant to block a fuller merger with Nissan's French alliance partner Renault.

Nissan Motor Co. on Tuesday said it would continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn and reiterated its allegations that Ghosn engaged in serious misconduct while leading the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi alliance.

The statement from the French consultants said Nissan never questioned Ghosn directly about the allegations and asserted Nissan has not targeted others at the company, such as Hiroto Saikawa, Ghosn’s successor.

Saikawa resigned last year after allegations related to dubious income surfaced against him.