The loss of General Qassem Soleimani is a major set back to Iran’s political structure and its military and security apparatus. As such it could be regarded as an important short-term victory for Iran’s enemies, mainly the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

It is likely to impact the Islamic Republic's military manoeuvres in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen. But how much of a long-term victory is this for the United States and its allies?

It is ironic that the US president Donald Trump, who on Friday sent 3000 extra troops to the region and ordered the killing of Iran’s top military strategist, says he took action “to stop a war not start a war”. Yet he did not consult with his European allies or other world powers, while its outcome is likely to haunt him.

Inside Iran the blow is unprecedented. Soleimani was the second most powerful figure after Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. And amongst Iran’s leadership elite he was probably the most popular with the masses with an aura of invincibility. His success in defeating Daesh, or so called Islamic State group (IS), and clearing Iraq and Syria from US troops added to his charismatic appeal across the region.

His command-and-train relationship with the forces inside Iran and in the region, as well as his physical presence in intense war conditions, were always a mark of his popularity with the local forces. Russian military officials who worked with him during the Syrian war praised his strategic thinking.

The paramilitary groups he trained in Syria and Iraq and Lebanon became part and parcel of the military establishment of their country. These groups would now be seeking revenge too especially in Iraq where Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) was also killed in the attack. Protests against the killing have raged in Iraq and Iran today.

Nevertheless, Iran’s response would be measured and would begin only after all the ceremonies and funerals have taken place. But in any revenge operation it is questionable whether the new commander of Quds force, General Esmael Qa'ani, would carry anywhere like the same weight of effectiveness and leadership. Yet Khamenei knows that he can count on his allies in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, who will ensure a strong retaliation.

The top Shia militant leader in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, has denounced the attack as “targeting jihad” and other militant Iraqi militia “pledged to avenge the death of both leaders”.

So if these groups pull forces together this would pose a serious threat to Washington and its allies in the region.

Over the past few months of regional confrontation between Iran and the US we have witnessed Iran’s military capabilities and heard from military experts that Iran can carry out sophisticated operations without leaving a trace.