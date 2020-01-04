The Trump administration will send a big contingent of senior officials to an annual technology gathering in Las Vegas next week as the tech industry faces increased scrutiny in Washington.

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, White House adviser Ivanka Trump, US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios will be among more than 150 other government officials from the United States and around the world will attend CES, the annual tech industry event. In prior years, the event has drawn fewer senior U.S. officials — typically just one cabinet official — and did not draw any in 2019 because of a government shutdown.

The event, which runs from January 7-10, draws more 175,000 visitors and 4,500 companies exhibiting new technologies, including airlines, automakers, battery manufacturers and hundreds of tech start-ups.

The White House has touted technology improvements as a way to boost US employment and is working to ease regulatory barriers to advanced technologies like drones and self-driving cars. At the same time, the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are probing whether big tech firms like Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com and Apple Inc are violating antitrust laws.

The largest tech firms generally skip CES in favor of holding their own events.