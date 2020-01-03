Australia's military launched the seaborne evacuation of hundreds of people trapped in a southeastern town Friday, as the country braced for yet more catastrophic bushfire conditions.

A navy landing craft from HMAS Choules docked in the town of Mallacoota, where residents who had been stuck on the foreshore since New Year's Eve clambered aboard with family, pets and a few belongings.

"Around 1,000 people should have been evacuated out of that area by this afternoon," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

At least 20 people have died, dozens are missing, more than 1,300 homes have been damaged in an unprecedented months-long bushfire crisis that has torched an area roughly double the size of Belgium or Hawaii.

And with temperatures expected to rise well above 40 degrees Celsius again on Saturday, a state of emergency has been declared across much of Australia's heavily populated southeast.

Tens of thousands of people have been told to leave their homes across three states.

"There is still a window for people to leave," said New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian. "If you don't need to be in the area, you need to leave... that window will close."

Thousands of residents and tourists have been heeding that warning, fleeing a popular 300 kilometre length of coastline, with queues of cars stretching toward Sydney and Canberra.

On the road north of Nowra, families sat amid the haze in cars loaded with dogs, surfboards and bicycles, with traffic at a virtual standstill.

Eloise Givney, 26, escaped from the blazes with police escort after she and a large group of family members had spent four days isolated without power, phones or internet.

"The fire came within about 50 metres of us and we drove through fire, because there's only one road in and one road out," she told AFP, adding the flames soared 15 metres high on either side of the road.

"We've been stuck without power for four days now. We haven’t been able to feed the kids –– we've got five kids with us –– and we ran out of food about a day ago."

New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance called it the "largest evacuation of people out of the region ever".

Military aircraft have been deployed to deliver relief supplies to isolated areas.

Victoria premier Dan Andrews said "satellite phones have now been dropped into a number of regions along with water and emergency supplies".

Facing vast fire fronts, emergency services have been struggling to cope.