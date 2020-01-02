Four children were among 18 people killed on Thursday when a Sudanese military transport plane crashed after take off from West Darfur state, said an army spokesman.

The plane crashed five minutes after take off from an airport in the state capital El Geneina, after delivering aid to the area, which had been hit by recent deadly tribal fighting.

"An Antonov 12 military plane crashed Thursday night after take off from El Geneina killing its seven-member crew, three judges and eight civilians, including four children, who were on board," said the spokesman Amer Mohammed Al Hassan.

He said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the crash.