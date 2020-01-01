Pro-Iran demonstrators left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday after the Hashd al Shaabi militia ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion.

"You delivered your message," the Hashd said in a statement addressed to the crowds encircling the embassy since Tuesday in outrage over deadly American air strikes on a pro-Iran Hashd faction on the weekend that killed 25 of their members.

AFP news agency's photographer saw protesters dismantling their tents and leaving the Green Zone.

"We burned them!" they said, streaming back out of checkpoints they had breezed through on Tuesday.

Kataeb Hezbollah, the group targeted in the US raids, initially told AFP it would stay at the embassy.

But the group's spokesman Mohammad Mohyeddin later said it had decided to abide by the Hashd's order.

"We scored a huge win: we arrived at the US embassy, which no one had done before," he told AFP.

"Now, the ball is in parliament's court," Mohyeddin added, referring to lawmakers' efforts to revoke the legal cover for 5,200 US troops to deploy in Iraq.

"All protesters have withdrawn, tents dismantled, and other forms of demonstrating that accompanied these protests have ended and the Iraqi security forces have completely secured the embassy perimeter," Iraqi military said in a statement.

Protests after US strikes

Thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Hashd militia had gathered at the embassy on Tuesday, outraged by US strikes.

They marched unimpeded through the checkpoints of the usually high-security Green Zone to the embassy gates, where they broke through a reception area, chanting "Death to America" and scribbling pro-Iran graffiti on the walls.

The protesters set up portable toilets and some 50 tents outside the perimeter wall vowing not to leave until US forces quit Iraq.

'Won't leave until Americans leave'

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a truck delivered hundreds of mattresses in an indication of the protesters' plans.

Crowds of men, some in military fatigues, brandished Hashd flags and chanted anti-US slogans.

"I spent the night here and I won't leave until the Americans leave and we enter the embassy," said one protester, who identified himself only as Abbas.

Some protesters set US flags on fire and hurled rocks towards the compound.

Security personnel inside responded with tear gas, wounding several protesters.

'They will pay'