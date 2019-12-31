Oman's 79-year-old ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said is in "stable condition" and is following a doctor-prescribed medical treatment, the nation's royal court announced on Tuesday, amid days of worried speculation about his health.

A statement carried by the sultanate's state-run Oman News Agency did not, however, explain what illness the ruler faced. Sultan Qaboos, long unmarried, has no heir and it remains unclear who will succeed him in this nation on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

Sultan Qaboos traveled to Belgium for a week in December for what was described then as "medical checks."

He returned to Oman, but rumours soon spread that he faced a serious relapse, with social media posts praising his long rule since 1970, when he ousted his father in a bloodless coup.

Tuesday's statement from the Diwan Court sought to ease those concerns.

"The Royal Diwan Court wishes to inform the people that the Sultan Qaboos bin Said ... is following the prescribed medical treatment and that he is in a stable condition, thanks to God," the statement said. "The sultan thanks his people all around the world for them sharing their good wishes and prayers for him."