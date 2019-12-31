Tensions between Iran and the US are once again high after a series of American airstrikes on pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded dozens of others.

This was followed by violent protests at the US embassy in Baghdad with protesters attempting to scale its walls, as Iraqi security forces stood aside.

Only loudspeaker announcements telling protesters that the ‘message was delivered’ drove the demonstrators away from the compound.

The US strikes that sparked the embassy protest followed a rocket attack on an American base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, in which a civilian contractor was killed.

While no group claimed responsibility for the attack, the US appears to be holding Tehran responsible by attacking the Iranian-trained and commanded, Kataeb Hezbollah militia.

The group’s weapons caches and command structures were hit in both Iraq and Syria, marking a rare direct breakout of hostilities between Iranian militias and the US.

While there is little but informed speculation to go on in determining Tehran’s intentions, the latest flare-up comes amid a severe internal unrest over the economy, and protests against Iranian hegemony in both Iraq and Lebanon - two states in which Iran has traditionally held strong sway.

Domestically, Iran is reeling from the re-imposition of sanctions after the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Consequent austerity measures have led to a number of widespread anti-government protests that have reportedly led to the death of hundreds.

These have come coupled with similarly motivated protests in Iraq and Lebanon, with anger in both countries directed at Iran and its proxies.

In the Iraqi city of Najaf, a curfew was imposed after protesters set alight the Iranian consulate there.

In Lebanon, protesters have clashed with supporters of Iran’s most well known militia, Hezbollah.

Even heavyweights within Iraq’s Shia establishment, such as Ayatollah Sistani, have warned Iran against making Iraq the scene of a confrontation with the US.

As a result of these developments, Tehran has found itself on the backfoot and for the first time in years faces the prospect of reduced influence in the region.

Trump card