The United States is sending around 750 more troops to the Middle East immediately, following an attack by pro-Iranian demonstrators on the US embassy in Baghdad, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

More troops from a rapid response unit of the 82nd Airborne Division are prepared to deploy over the next several days, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement.

"This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against US personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today," he said.

"The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world."

TRT World spoke to Edmund Ghareeb, professor at George Washington University, for his take on the issue.

Trump warns Iran

US President Donald Trump blamed Tehran and warned that it would face punishment if Americans are killed.

"Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities," Trump said on Twitter on late Tuesday.

"They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat," wrote Trump, adding "Happy New Year!"

Rapid response team

Earlier, the US flew a rapid response team of Marines into Baghdad to reinforce its embassy after the mob stormed the compound, setting fires and chanting "Death to America!"

Angered by US air strikes that killed two dozen fighters, hundreds of protesters spilled through checkpoints in the high-security Green Zone, demanding the ouster of US troops from Iraq and voicing loyalty to a powerful Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters gathered outside the main gate of the embassy compound to condemn US air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

The US ambassador and other staff were evacuated from the embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, as protests rage outside, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials said on Tuesday.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained.

Only a small amount of teargas was used and militia forces, using loud speakers, urged the crowd to disperse, a Reuters witness said.

Iraq PM demands protesters leave US embassy

Iraq's caretaker premier Adil Abdul Mahdi said that crowds that had stormed the US embassy should leave the compound "immediately".

"We recall that any aggression or harassment of foreign embassies will be firmly prohibited by the security forces," Abdel Mahdi's office said several hours after the attack began.

Seven armoured vehicles with about 30 Iraqi soldiers arrived near the embassy hours after the violence erupted, deploying near the embassy walls but not close to the breached area.