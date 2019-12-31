Hong Kong police will deploy more than 6,000 officers on New Year's Eve, local media reported on Tuesday, as protesters plan rallies around the city to urge people not to give up the fight for democracy in 2020.

Protests planned on New Year's Eve include a lunchtime rally in Hong Kong's Central business district with people urged to wear masks and "Don't forget 2019 - Persist in 2020" according to social media posts.

Events dubbed "Suck the Eve" and "Shop With You" are also set for the bar and entertainment district of Lan Kwai Fong in the central business district, as well as promenades near Victoria Harbour, and in major shopping malls.

Police will deploy more than 6,000 officers to deal with potential unrest over the New Year's period, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper, citing unnamed sources.

The police say they have arrested nearly 6,500 people since the protests began escalating in June in what is the worst political crisis faced by the city in decades. The police commissioner, Chris Tang, warned the force would not let up in its arrests to try to restore stability to the city.