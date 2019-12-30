Militants killed 20 people, most of them hacked to death, in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern Beni region in the latest attack by an armed group blamed for massacres that have sparked angry protests.

Local officials said militants from the Allied Democratic Forces, a militia originally from neighbouring Uganda, on Sunday attacked Apetina-Sana west of Oicha, the chief administrative town in Beni region.

"There was an incursion in Apetina-Sana by the ADF last night," Beni administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

"(They) hacked 18 civilians to death."

Local officials later found two more bodies during a search after the attack, bringing the total to 20.

Triangle of Death

Apetina-Sana is part of the so-called Triangle of Death, along with Mbau and Eringeti – the worst-hit area for attacks by the ADF.

ADF militants have killed more than 200 people since the army launched an offensive against the militia on October 30, according to a toll compiled by civil society groups.

The toll has sparked anger over the authorities' response.

"The authorities were tipped off on Sunday evening about the presence of suspicious men west of Oicha," said Teddy Kataliko, an activist in Beni.