Turkey will remain at its observation posts monitoring a ceasefire in northwestern Syria, and its soldiers have orders to respond to any acts of hostility, Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

"In no way will we evacuate our 12 observation points. We will heroically carry out our mission of ensuring the ceasefire stays in place. We are not going to leave," Akar told army commanders in Hatay, a southern Turkish province bordering Syria.

"We have 12 observation posts there. They were established under the Sochi agreement. We respect and support the agreement, and we expect Russia to try to comply with it."

His remarks come in the wake of attacks by Assad regime's Russian and Iranian-backed forces, which created chaos and sent some 47,000 people fleeing Syria's Idlib for Turkey's borders.

Akar said, "Innocent people have suffered a lot already and the regime shouldn't be allowed to make them suffer any more. This is what we are trying to ensure."

Turkey's military observation posts are located in Idlib.