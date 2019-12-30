A Cyprus court on Monday found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by Israeli youths six months ago.

In a case closely followed by rights groups, a district court in the town of Paralimni in Greek-administered Cyprus ruled that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing was set for January 7.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after police said she had withdrawn an accusation that the teenagers had raped her in a hotel room at the holiday resort of Ayia Napa in July.

She was convicted of public mischief, which carries a fine, a jail term of up to one year, or both.

The woman maintained that she had recanted her accusation under duress from police during persistent questioning without a lawyer present. Prosecutors and the court dismissed that claim.

"My conclusion is that the guilt of the accused has been proven beyond reasonable doubt," the presiding judge said in his verdict, describing her claims as inconsistent and adding that she had attempted to mislead the court.

Her lawyers said she would appeal. Nonetheless, they urged the court to exercise leniency in sentencing, including the possibility of suspending any jail term.