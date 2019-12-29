One person was killed in Fiji and one is missing as tropical cyclone Sarai battered the South Pacific nation with strong wind and heavy rain, authorities said on Sunday.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office said one person was in intensive care and more than 2,500 people had moved to 70 evacuation centers.

The category two tropical cyclone is not expected to make landfall in Fiji, though its weather service has issued storm and flood warnings for parts of the country.