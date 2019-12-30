Worshippers in the US state of Texas shot dead a gunman who opened fire during a live-streamed on Sunday service, ending an attack that killed two parishioners, authorities said.

The latest US shooting at a house of worship took place in the suburban Fort Worth community of White Settlement on Sunday morning when the gunman entered West Freeway Church of Christ, officials said.

"A couple of members of the church returned fire, striking the suspect who died at the scene," White Settlement Police Chief JP Bevering told reporters.

He praised the "heroic actions of those parishioners" for ending the threat, although he said one of the suspect's victims died at a local hospital.

A second parishioner later died, authorities told reporters at an evening news conference.

Live-streamed

The FBI said it was working to find a motive for the attack.

"Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life," Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.