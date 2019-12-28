The chief minister of India's volatile Uttar Pradesh state has rebuffed accusations from rights groups of police abuses during protests against a new citizenship law, crediting his tough stand with restoring calm to the streets.

Meanwhile, people in different parts of India continued holding marches and rallies on Saturday, claiming the law called Citizenship Amendment Act [or CAA] to be "a stepping stone for Holocaust."

The state's chief minister, Yogi Adityanath [ born in 1972 and named Ajay Singh Bisht], a hardline Hindu monk who belongs to Modi's Hindu-nationalist party, said his tough policies against the controversial law seen anti-Muslim by many had ended the trouble.

"Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is astonished. Looking at the strictness of the Yogi government, everyone is silent," one of Adityanath's verified official accounts on Twitter said late on Friday.

"Do whatever you want to, but the damages will be paid by those who cause damages," it added.

Last week, his government said it was demanding millions of rupees from more than 200 people, threatening to confiscate their property to pay for damage during the protests.

Rights groups have decried what they say have been mass detentions and excessive force in the state, where police officers have arrested more than 1,000 people, mostly Muslims.

Flashpoint state

The northern state has seen the most violent turmoil over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's citizenship law, which activists say is discriminatory towards the Muslim community, which makes up some 14 percent of India's population.

Out of at least 27 people who have been killed since the protests began this month, 19 were in Uttar Pradesh (UP), India's most populous state.

The clashes in the state appear to have eased over the past week, however, although small-scale demonstrations are still taking place.

The citizenship legislation makes it easier for members of religious minorities from India's Muslim-majority neighbours –– Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan –– who settled in India before 2015 to get citizenship but does not offer the same concession to Muslims.

Critics say the law –– and plans for a national citizenship register –– discriminate against Muslims and are an attack on the secular constitution by Modi's government.

Coupled with a mooted citizens register, it has stoked fears –– including in Washington and the UN rights office –– about the marginalisation of Muslims who make up 14 percent of India's 1.3 billion people.