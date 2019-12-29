The US carried out military strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting a militia blamed for an attack that killed an American contractor, a Defence Department spokesman said Sunday.

US forces conducted “precision defensive strikes” against five sites of Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

The US blames the militia for a rocket barrage Friday that killed a US defence contractor at a military compound near Kirkuk, in northern Iraq.

Officials said attackers fired as many as 30 rockets in Friday's assault.

The Defence Department gave no details immediately on how the strikes were conducted. It said the US hit three of the militia's sites in Iraq and two in Syria, including weapon caches and the militia's command and control bases.