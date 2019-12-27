WORLD
3 MIN READ
Why is Japan sending naval forces to the Gulf?
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s government decided to send a warship and patrol planes to the region to protect its commercial tankers amid high tension in the region.
Why is Japan sending naval forces to the Gulf?
In this June 26, 2019, photo, two SH-60K anti-submarine helicopters stand by on the flight deck of Japan's Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) helicopter carrier JS Izumo (DDH-183) in the foreground as it is joined by destroyers JS Akebono (DD-108) and JS Murasame (DD-101), as well as Brunei's offshore patrol vessel KDB Daruttaqwa off the coast of Brunei. / AP
December 27, 2019

Japan’s top government spokesman said on Friday that the government decided to send a warship and patrol planes to protect the country’s commercial ships in the Middle East where it imports nearly 90 percent of its crude oil needs.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s cabinet approved a plan for dispatching a helicopter-equipped destroyer and two P-3C patrol planes to gather information aimed at ensuring safe passage for Japanese ships and tankers the region.

They will be ordered to use theirs weapons in case they face any threats.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: “Peace and stability in the Middle East is extremely important for the peace and prosperity of the international community including Japan,” at a regular news conference. 

“Also, it is very important to make sure Japan-related ships can sail safely in the Middle East, the world’s major source of energy.” 

Japanese oil importers and refiners welcomed the government's decision.

“The Middle East situation remains unpredictable ... We believe the decision, made against this backdrop, will benefit the safe passage of ships in the region,” Petroleum Association of Japan President Takashi Tsukioka said in a statement. 

Friction between Iran and the United States increased last year, when US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions on it, crippling its economy. 

In May and June there were several attacks on commercial tankers, some of which were Japanese, in the Gulf. 

Recommended

The US blamed Iran for these attacks while Tehran denied the accusations.

Japan, one of the biggest US allies, has been trying to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran.

As increasing tension between Iran and the United States, Japanese PM Abe visited Iran in to stop the escalation.

Abe’s move marked the first visit by a Japanese leader to Iran since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met with PM Abe last week in Tokyo to discuss strengthening bilateral relations. 

The plan to send naval forces was briefed to Rouhani by Abe during a last week.

The planned operation is set to cover high seas in the Gulf of Oman, northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but not the Strait of Hormuz. 

The Japanese government aims to start the operation using the patrol planes next month, while the destroyer will likely begin activities in the region in February, a defense ministry official said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne