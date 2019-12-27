More than 235,000 people have fled the Idlib region over the past two weeks, the UN said Friday amid heightened regime and Russian attacks on Syria's last major rebel bastion.

The mass displacement between December 12 and 25 has left the violence-plagued Maarat al Numan region in southern Idlib "almost empty", the UN said in a statement.

Since mid-December, Russian-backed regime forces have pressed with an assault on rebels in southern Idlib despite an August ceasefire deal and calls for a de-escalation from Turkey, France and the UN.

The increased air strikes came as Russian-backed regime forces advance on the ground.

They have since December 19 seized dozens of towns and villages from the rebels amid clashes that have killed hundreds on both sides.

The bombardment and clashes have amplified displacement from Maarat al Numan and the nearby town Saraqeb in the southern Idlib region, the UN said.

"People from Saraqab and its eastern countryside are now fleeing in anticipation of fighting directly affecting their communities next," a statement said.