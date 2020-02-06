The premier of Germany's Thuringia state stepped down and called for snap elections on Thursday, barely 24 hours after he was elected with the help of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) lawmakers in a vote German leader Angela Merkel called a "bad day for democracy" and "unforgivable."

Thomas Kemmerich, from the liberal Free Democrats, drew widespread criticism after becoming the first state premier to be elected with the support of the far-right AfD.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had condemned her Christian Democrats (CDU) for siding with the AfD in the vote.

"This event is inexcusable and so the result must be reversed," Merkel told a news conference during a visit to South Africa.

Kemmerich said he would apply for the regional parliament to be dissolved in response to the outrage over his appointment, which drew comparisons with the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.

"We want new elections to remove the stain of the AfD's support from the office of the premiership," he told reporters, adding that his resignation was "unavoidable."

Kemmerich's election on Wednesday marked the first time in German post-war history that a state premier was helped into office by accepting far-right votes, crossing a red line in a nation haunted by its Nazi past.

He became the surprise winner of a run-off vote after AfD lawmakers ditched their own candidate to back him, in what Kemmerich called "a perfidious trick" by the far right.

Merkel reiterated that her centre-right CDU would never work with the anti-Islam, anti-immigrant AfD, on a regional or national level.

Thousands protest outcome