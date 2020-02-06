US President Donald Trump triumphantly held up copies of two newspapers with banner "ACQUITTED!" on Thursday as he took the stage at the National Prayer Breakfast a day after avoiding becoming the first president ever removed from office by the Senate.

Trump later lashed at the opponents in his speech at the White House.

Trump appeared in good spirits at the annual Washington event, which was also attended by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat who led the impeachment charge against the Republican president.

In his first public comments since being acquitted by the Senate of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, he said he had been "put through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people."

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong," Trump said in an apparent allusion to Senator Mitt Romney, the sole Republican who voted to convict the president. Romney cited his faith in explaining his vote on the Senate floor Wednesday.

"Nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when they know that's not so," said Trump, in a clear reference to his chief Democratic antagonist, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who on several occasions said she prays for the president.

He added, "So many people have been hurt and we can't let that go on and I'll be discussing that a little bit later at the White House."

White House speech

Later Trump, facing a bruising re-election campaign and possible further investigations in Congress, celebrated his acquittal on impeachment charges in a speech that drew on White House pomp to underscore the fact that he remained in office.

After walking down a red carpet to a standing ovation from scores of Republican lawmakers, administration officials and conservative media figures in the White House, Trump re-aired old grievances and accused Democrats of staging a "corrupt" effort to undermine his presidency.

"I've done things wrong in my life, I will admit ... but this is what the end result is," Trump said, holding up a copy of the Washington Post with the headline "Trump acquitted."

'It was evil'

Trump, speaking to a room full of supporters at the White House, declared the impeachment proceedings a "disgrace" and complained anew that it was "a very unfair situation," echoing his broadsides hours earlier that stunned the crowd at an annual prayer breakfast.

“It was evil, it was corrupt," Trump declared at the White House.

“This should never ever happen to another president, ever.”

“We went through hell, unfairly. We did nothing wrong," he continued.

Trump vented about his grievances against the impeachment process and ticked off names of the “vicious and mean" people he felt had wronged him: House Speaker Pelosi, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, and former FBI Director James Comey.

But then he revelled in the verdict delivered by the GOP-controlled Senate the day before.

“Now we have that gorgeous word. I never thought it would sound so good," Trump said.

As Trump spoke, nearly every inch of the White House' East Room was packed with supporters.