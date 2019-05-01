Earlier this year, opposition leader Juan Guaido appointed himself ‘interim president’ of Venezuela, attempting to usurp power from the incumbent Nicolas Maduro.

Shortly after the announcement was made by the 35-year-old politician, United States President Donald Trump announced that he would recognise Guaido as the new interim leader of the embattled country.

Before US-backed Guaido emerged in January, the majority of Venezuelans (81 percent, to be precise) had never heard of him. By the following week, Guaido was trying to instigate a coup.

But who is Juan Guaido?

Raised in a middle-class home, Guaido graduated from Andres Bello Catholic University in 2007 with an industrial engineering degree. He then went on to study governance and political management at George Washington University.

During that time, he also studied under Venezuelan economist Luis Enrique Berrizbeitia, a leading Latin American neo-liberal economist who worked for the International Monetary Fund and in various government positions in the 1970s and 80s, including the Venezuelan energy ministry. He also served as governor of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

In 2007, Guaido was part of student protests in Venezuela. Their aim at the time was to bring down the Hugo Chavez government, Maduro's now late predecessor.

A group known as ‘Generation 2007’ was born out of these efforts.

The group sought to delegitimise the Chavez government by using the works of Gene Sharp’s book, From Dictatorship to Democracy.

Some of the activists, who had gone on to lead this student group had two years earlier gone to Belgrade, Serbia, to train with the Center for Applied Non-Violent Action and Strategies (CANVAS), which is funded by the US.

A series of leaked emails from security think tank Stratfor said of the organisation: “They are still hooked to US funding and basically go around the world trying to topple dictators and autocratic governments [that the US does not like].”

Some have suggested that Guaido was in Belgrade at the time to receive this training. However, CANVAS Founder Srdja Popovic has denied the allegations, all the while wishing his ‘friend’ every success in toppling the Venezuelan government.