Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the number of identified coronavirus cases in the nation's capital reached 10 and officials recommended gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled.

The announcement signals a major escalation in the District of Columbia's response to the spread of the virus.

“We're not in a vacuum. Our country is experiencing this and our world is experiencing this," Bowser told a news conference.

Bowser declared both a state of emergency and a public health emergency. The declarations give her the authority to order medical quarantines, request federal assistance and take steps to stem price gouging for critical supplies.

The city has leased a building as a potential quarantine facility. Officials declined to disclose the location.

Organizers of the popular Cherry Blossom festival, which was scheduled to begin March 20 and traditionally attracts throngs of visitors to the nation's capital, announced that several events would be postponed.

“It is a difficult decision and one that we do not take lightly, said Diana Mayhew, President and CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Earlier Wednesday, officials recommended that all “non-essential mass gatherings, including conferences and conventions,” be postponed or canceled through the end of March in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

They defined mass gatherings as “events where 1,000 or more people congregate in a specific location.”

The announcements have massive implications for Washington's many museums, events and performance venues. The city's St. Patrick's Day parade has been postponed, and Eileen Andrews, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, said they were assessing the city's recommendation.

Lauren Lyons, a spokeswoman for the Smithsonian network of museums, said in an email: “As of now the Smithsonian is continuing to welcome guests to our museums and scheduled public programs as normal.”

Monumental Sports & Entertainment said that Washington Capitals hockey and Wizards basketball games would be played as scheduled before spectators and that other events at Capital One Arena would go on “at the direction of their respective promoters.”

Events DC, which operates the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, is suspending operations there from March 13 to March 31, disclosing that five people who attended the recent AIPAC conference had tested positive for the coronavirus, up from the two that AIPAC had publicly reported.

Events DC President Greg O'Dell said he was working with the Capital City Go Go, the G-league affiliate of the Wizard, to come up with alternatives for the three games scheduled during the rest of March. Events DC also owns Nationals Park, home of the reigning baseball world champions.

With an opening game scheduled for April 2, O'Dell said the decision on whether to hold it would lie with the team and the DC government.