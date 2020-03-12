The naked cynicism of geopolitical competition was exposed for all to see during US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to India.

To him, it mattered not that Hindutva mobs loyal to his host, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were unleashing hell on Muslim-majority neighbourhoods on the other side of Delhi, as the two leaders met at Hyderabad House to discuss the future direction of the blossoming US-India alliance.

Trump’s gaze was riveted on China, at its most vulnerable in years because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak. It was a great time, and New Delhi the ideal setting, to stick the knife into President Xi Jinping’s back.

Seizing the moment, Trump announced that he and Modi would revive work on building a long-planned quadrilateral alliance, nicknamed the Quad, which would serve the specific purpose of preventing China from becoming the dominant political and economic power in Asia.

In addition to the US and India, it would comprise Japan and Australia, the other regional powers who feel deeply threatened by China’s ambitions.

Himself under intense pressure from Beijing since last August for annexing Indian-administered Kashmir - China is a party to the territorial dispute, along with close ally Pakistan - Modi enthusiastically declared the formation of a “comprehensive global strategic alliance” between India and the US.

He made no mention of China, but the implications were clear enough: the annual process of informal dialogue between Modi and Xi, launched in the ill-fated city of Wuhan in April 2018 after India backed down from a military standoff with China near their border with Bhutan the year before, was rendered practically useless by his Kashmir misstep.

Ahead of their second meeting in Tamil Nadu last October, Xi had publicly aligned his position on Kashmir with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, and doubled down on the snub by stopping over in Nepal on the way back from Chennai to seal Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects that would reduce Kathmandu’s long-standing dependency on connectivity provided by India.

Trump’s visit provided Modi with the opportunity to push back against his Chinese rival - all for the price of staging a “Namaste Trump” event at the new cricket stadium in his home state of Gujarat, and a $3 billion arms deal that was in the works.

Moreover, Trump’s flippant reaction to the communal carnage in Delhi all but endorsed the Modi administration’s fascist policies towards Indian Muslims, millions of whom stand to lose their citizenship under a controversial new law that has sparked nationwide protests.

Despite the loss of more than three dozen lives and hundreds of other casualties, the State Department’s senior diplomat for South Asia Alice Wells subsequently echoed Modi’s belated, disingenuous call for a halt to the communal violence sparked by Hindutva mob attacks against people peacefully protesting against the discriminatory law.

These denialist statements contrast starkly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s attempt in early February to rally the five Central Asian states against the BRI by playing up Beijing’s brutal suppression of the indigenous Uyghur Muslim population of Xinjiang province. His brazen hypocrisy was exposed by Washington’s subsequent decision to add Kyrgyzstan and six Muslim-majority African countries to its travel ban list.

Trump’s reiteration of his offer to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan was just as duplicitous, considering his reluctance to even acknowledge the Hindutva-led strife in Delhi.