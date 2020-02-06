Eight humanitarian aid organisations on Wednesday called for an immediate ceasefire in northwestern Syria, where hostilities have displaced half a million people in the past two months.

Russia-backed forces of the Syrian regime have upped their deadly bombardment of the last major rebel bastion in the northwest since December, chipping away at its southern edge.

The violence in the region of Idlib has forced 520,000 people out of their homes since the start of December, in one of the biggest upheavals in the nine-year civil war.

'Humanitarian catastrophe'

The aid groups – including the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, Care and the International Rescue Committee – labelled the situation a "humanitarian catastrophe".

They called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities in addition to immediate access to safety for the millions of civilians currently under fire".

The latest wave of people fleeing follows 400,000 others who were displaced by an earlier round of fighting in Idlib last year.

Many have fled north towards the border with Turkey, where camps are overcrowded and thousands more have instead set up haphazard tents in olive groves.